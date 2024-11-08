Bradley Beal is dealing with a right elbow sprain ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. In a game that can improve their 7-1 record, will Beal be available to help his teammates?

Beal has been on the injury report several times this season and actually missed their game against the Mavericks last month with an injury. The guard has been playing well when available, having an impact on both sides of the ball, and they'll need him for a team that has Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

The Suns have been one of the hottest teams in the league, and if Beal is able to play, they should be able to continue their streak.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Bradley Beal's injury status vs. Mavericks

Bradley Beal is listed as probable to play against the Mavericks, which is good news for the Suns. Beal has had a solid season so far, and his teammates see the impact that he's making. After their win against the Portland TrailBlazers, Devin Booker gave Beal his flowers.

“Brad is the heart of this team,” Booker said. To have him out there, have his energy out there, it's always needed. It's a different dynamic when he's out on the court with this group. It's just good to see him out there. I've seen him grab it (right elbow) after that last free throw so maybe it's still bothering him. But it was great to get him back.”

Head coach Mike Budenholzer also had nothing but good things to say about Beal after that game.

“He got the tough assignment with (Anfernee) Simons… the ball is in Simons' hands so much,” Budenholzer said. “I thought he gave us a lot there. The last defensive board was a big-time rebound, and he got us some buckets. I think to miss a couple of games and come back, I'm pretty happy with Brad.”

Beal feels like he's more comfortable in his role this season, and Budenholzer may be the reason for that. He's found ways for him to be a difference-maker without having to score all the time, and Beal has embraced it. The Suns are now 7-1 on the season, and they're playing like a team that wants to stay at the top all season. With the talent that they have, it wouldn't be a surprise if they stay near the top.