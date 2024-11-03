In his first game back with the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal had 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the 103-97 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Although the numbers aren't eye-popping, his impact transcends any other statistical category. After grabbing the game-sealing rebound and hitting the final free throw, Devin Booker embraced Beal. Following the game, Booker spoke to reporters and elaborated on how Beal's presence is truly special.

“Brad is the heart of this team,” Booker said. To have him out there, have his energy out there, it's always needed. It's a different dynamic when he's out on the court with this group. It's just good to see him out there. I've seen him grab it (right elbow) after that last free throw so maybe it's still bothering him. But it was great to get him back.”

After rookie Ryan Dunn started the last two games, it was a no-brainer to start Beal. However, Dunn made his case loud and clear, establishing himself as a promising two-way player. Once Beal was cleared to play, he had the duty of guarding Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

He scored 20 points on 8-for-25 shooting. When Simons made shots though, Beal heavily contested them. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke on the matchup between the two guards.

“He got the tough assignment with (Anfernee) Simons… the ball is in Simons' hands so much,” Budenholzer said. “I thought he gave us a lot there. The last defensive board was a big-time rebound, and he got us some buckets. I think to miss a couple of games and come back, I'm pretty happy with Brad.”

How has Bradley Beal expanded his role with the Suns?

Beal hasn't been the scoring machine he was with the Washington Wizards. Regardless, he's taken a lesser role to help his team win. In his first season in Phoenix, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists per game. The Phoenix guard also had the most efficient season of his career, hitting 51.3% of his shots from the field, and 43% from three.

When Beal was dealt in the blockbuster trade that sent him to Phoenix, it was also Grayson Allen's first year in The Valley. Allen knew all about Beal, and vice versa, when they were Eastern Conference opponents. After one full season together, the former Milwaukee Bucks guard illustrated how the three-time all-star makes his presence known.

“Brad does a ton of the little things,” Allen said. “Even if it was their last possession or second-to-last possession, doing a huge rebound, boxing out DA (Deandre Ayton) and jumping up a lot of times, knowing that he's our point of attack. He takes on the challenge and it's really good guarding the ball. He makes extra plays, he hustles, he's driving. I know he's had this reputation for his whole career, this reputation of being a 30-point scorer.

“Before I got here last year, that's kind of what Brad did. But he does so many little things out there that contribute towards us being a good team and a winning team. He does things that don't show up and that people might not notice unless you're watching our games. He's a huge part of our success, whether he gets it normal 30 (points) or if it's a solid 20 or whatever he's on.”

Phoenix has won three straight games and will look to secure its fourth against the Philadelphia 76ers. After scoring 24 points in the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, Beal could have a chance for another high-scoring night. Even if the eye-popping statistics aren't there, his teammates know his impact, and it's contributing to winning basketball.