The Phoenix Suns host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in their next NBA Cup matchup. Bradley Beal is listed on the Suns injury report with a left calf injury. Beal sat out during the Suns’ last game against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s everything we know about Bradley Beal’s injury and if he is playing against the Spurs.

Is Bradley Beal playing against the Spurs?

Beal has been limited to only 11 games so far this season as he’s battled both finger and calf injuries. He recently missed a string of five consecutive games before making his return in back-to-back matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

But Beal’s name appeared on the team’s injury report against the Warriors, and he was ultimately ruled out. But Beal is listed on the Suns’ injury report against the Spurs as probable. He’s listed with the same calf issue that kept him out for the five-game stretch.

With the Suns trying to keep pace in a stacked and tight Western Conference standings, getting Beal back would be most welcome.

During the games that Beal has appeared in this season, he’s been averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When the Suns featured a healthy lineup, they were near the very top of the West standings. But with injuries to Beal and Kevin Durant, they’ve slipped and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games to fall to 11-8 on the season.

This team was looking like a possible contender before the injuries hit. But Bradley Beal back in the lineup will help, and all signs point to yes, he is playing against the Spurs.