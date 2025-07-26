With the Detroit Lions looking to repeat their excellence from last season, the team is going to need major production from impact players, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As the Lions aim in pursuit of a Super Bowl, the development from each player will be vital, and one that has been noticed by head coach Dan Campbell is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Speaking with Tom Pelissero at Saturday's session of training camp, the Detroit head coach would be asked about Williams and what he has seen from him so far. Campbell would not hesitate to say that he has seen “growth” from the 24-year-old and how well he has developed under wide receiver coach Scottie Montgomery.

“Well, growth. Growth and development, you know, he's going on year four, and you know, what you see is a much more polished player, man, a much more mature player,” Campbell said. “I mean, he's leading the young guys now, and his route development, Scottie is doing a hell of a job with him, Scottie Montgomery. But, his route development is so much better man, the detail, the explosiveness, the body demeanor, he's understand what his abilities you know with his abilities what he's capable of and then we're still getting the run production out of him man, he'll still run and hit and cover, and so it's. s great to see where he's at.”

Last season, Williams recorded his first season recording over 1,000 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns on 58 passes.

Lions' Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams' “versatility”

Williams could be seen as a Lions player with a lot of pressure heading into the 2025 season since he will be relied on as a key offensive weapon along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others. Saturday's comments from Campbell would not be the only time that the coach spoke highly about Williams, praising his “versatility” after an OTA practice session on May 30.

“There's so much versatility with [Jameson Williams],” Campbell said. “He's gotten so much stronger; he's exactly where we want him to be right now. He's been here, he's grinding, he's getting better. We expect him to have a huge season. He's going to be one of those guys that we're going to lean on this year. All he's gotta do is keep working like he's working.”

At any rate, Williams and Detroit look to bounce back after a disappointing divisional round playoff exit against the Washington Commanders, though the team finished at the top of the NFC North at 15-2.