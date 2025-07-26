Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant clarified that he still dunks last season but would he considering doing the 2026 Dunk Contest? He prioritizes an easy layup over a flashy dunk in-game, but NBA fans still get one from time to time. And when Morant isn't participating in a Slam Dunk Contest, he's putting on a show in the offseason, as his latest video highlight of an impressive reverse dunk has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Morant throws the ball in the air for a high bounce before catching it mid-air for a reverse dunk, per Morant's Instagram.

This is most likely a 50; if not, it's close to what Ja Morant would receive if he did this in next season's Dunk Contest. The Grizzlies have had a busy summer, extending All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama to long-term deals and trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four first-round picks.

Heading into the offseason with a scarce supply of future draft picks, the Grizzlies replenished their stock for the near future while adding Caldwell-Pope. The Grizzlies also signed Jock Landale and Ty Jerome, who was a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. Jackson Jr. and Morant will lead a revamped roster under head coach Tuomas Iisalo, whose interim label after the Grizzlies parted ways with Taylor Jenkins was officially removed.

Ja Morant's ‘fake' admission after Grizzlies' Desmond Bane trade

Before Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's new shoe release, he literally couldn't believe Desmond Bane was traded. Morant saw a report on social media and thought it was fake news. However, he believes it was a deal that works for both sides and wishes Bane the best in his future with the Magic.

Morant discussed how he learned the trade was real and that Bane was headed to the Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and four future first-round picks, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.

“I was shocked, personally,” Morant said, via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I got the message from Des. To see it all over the internet, I thought the [expletive] was fake, honestly.

“It's best for both sides. Des is going to a very talented Orlando team. I feel like he's the piece that they've been missing.”

Morant and the Grizzlies look to build off their first-round exit in last year's playoffs.