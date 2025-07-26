The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to work out possible trade deals for some of their players, ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is one player who may be on the move. Los Angeles isn't going to give him up though for just anything.

“If the Dodgers move right-handed starter Dustin May, it likely would be for an outfielder and not a reliever, according to a source briefed on the club’s plans,” Ken Rosenthal said, per The Athletic. “The team’s preference is to trade from its farm system as opposed to its major-league roster. Moving May for a reliever would seem pointless when the Dodgers could use him to fill that role himself.”

May has been roughed up in some of his last game appearances. In a July 11 contest against the San Francisco Giants, May allowed seven earned runs in just four plus innings of work. He has six victories this year, and a 4.73 ERA.

The Dodgers are first in the National League West. Los Angeles has a 61-43 record.

Dustin May may be losing his spot with the Dodgers pitching staff

May has stepped into the team's rotation due to injuries to other hurlers, including veteran Blake Snell. Los Angeles has also waited patiently for Shohei Ohtani to mend his elbow and return to the mound.

Since those other pitchers are getting healthy, May may become expendable. He can certainly be used in the bullpen, but plenty of other teams are looking for pitching right now. That makes May an intriguing trade candidate, especially to teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

A team that seems to be interested in him is the Baltimore Orioles, according to FanSided writer Scott Rogust.

“The Orioles are a team that has massively underperformed this season after making it to the postseason in each of the last two years,” Rogust wrote. “Considering that they are far outside of a playoff spot, it would make sense for them to sell some of their players for a return. (Cedric) Mullins makes sense, especially for a team in need of a hitting outfielder like the Dodgers.”

Time will tell if May gets moved. The Dodgers are in action Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.