The Washington Wizards are sending Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, but the Capital City fanbase isn't happy. After all, Washington didn't even get a first-round pick in return for their superstar.

In order to complete the deal, the Suns are giving the Wizards Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second round picks and pick swaps. However, that is certainly not enough for a player of Beal's caliber, which is why the Washington faithful couldn't believe that the team agreed to the trade.

When the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Salt Lake City franchise got four first-round picks and a pick swap. While that was an entirely different market and situation, the Beal trade still pales in comparison.

Many were quick to blame the Wizards front office for the fallout. Aside from the way they dealt with the transaction, many couldn't help but emphasize it ended with a major loss for them because they allowed Beal to have a no-trade clause, thereby giving him the power to choose where he wanted to go.

“No young players with upside and no 1st round picks in return for Beal. Just an awful return considering you could’ve gotten a Gobert size return for him only 2 years ago. Asset mismanagement at its finest,” Twitter account Wizards Film Room wrote.

“The Wizards are presumably getting a completely meaningless pick swap in 2024. So they’re getting Chris Paul (who they’re presumably waiving), Landry Shamet, a 2026 pick swap and some seconds for Bradley Beal. Absolute franchise malpractice,” a critic named Bryan Toporek added.

Another Wiz fan who goes by GOWIE said, “The Washington Wizards are the worst ran franchise in basketball. Give Baltimore back our team, man.”

A fourth fan named Jason Maples added: “CP3, Shamet, and 2nds, and swaps. I'm literally crying. They didn't get 1 tangible thing of value to the Washington Wizards organization for Bradley Beal.”

Here are more reactions to the Wizards' Beal trade:

Wizards: “Suns ain’t giving us enough for this trade” Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/sGbizlkOEH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 18, 2023

THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS JUST TRADED THEIR ONLY GOOD ASSET FOR 38 YEAR OLD CP3 AND A DUDE NAMED LAUNDRY. INVESTIGATE THEM pic.twitter.com/oqQvgKAVIa — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) June 18, 2023

Wizards fans seeing they got the corpse of Chris Paul for Bradley Beal 😭 pic.twitter.com/oBWhiiPRoe — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) June 18, 2023

True enough, it's such a bizarre trade for the Suns. Considering what they got, the fans have every right to be disappointed with the front office's decision.

The team clearly wants to start a rebuild, but they didn't really get much that will help them fast-track that. It remains to be seen what the Wizards will do next, but plenty of eyes are on them now.