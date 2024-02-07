Bradley Beal had a great reaction to Kevin Durant's dunk

The Phoenix Suns came away with a 114-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and Kevin Durant's dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo had Bradley Beal explaining why he is jealous of what Durant can do on the basketball court.

“His aggressiveness, he's seven feet tall, can shoot the ball, he can do everything man, it's a little bit unfair, little jealous sometimes, wish I was seven feet,” Bradley Beal said, via Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints. “But no, he's one of the best to ever do it, man. Nothing he does really surprises me, and I'm just happy that he's on my team and I get to watch it and see him put in the work and see the results of his work he puts in man, it's amazing to just witness on a nightly basis. Always try to push you to be the best and continue to lead us, because he's the guy. When he's in attack mode and he's locked in, ain't nothing you can do.”

Kevin Durant scored 28 points in the game, and grabbed 10 rebounds as well for a double-double. Beal also had a double-double as well, scoring 25 with 10 rebounds. Devin Booker was the leading scorer for the Suns with 32 in the win over the Bucks.

With the win, the Suns moved to 30-21 on the season, tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with the Sacramento Kings, and five games back of first, which four teams are tied for. Up next for the Suns is a home game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.