Suns' Frank Vogel has big hopes for Grayson Allen vs. Bucks

The reunions keep on coming for the Phoenix Suns. Days after Bradley Beal returned to the Washington Wizards, a franchise he spent the first 11 years of his career with, Grayson Allen will face off against the team he helped win an NBA championship in 2021.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel believes Beal's homecoming heroics versus the Wizards, which saw him shoot 16-of-21 from the floor, will carry over onto Allen in Tuesday night's battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Frank Vogel joked pregame that since Bradley Beal scored 43 against his former team on Sunday, he expects Grayson Allen to drop 43 tonight against the Bucks,” Shane Young of Forbes SportsMoney posted on X ahead of the game. In all seriousness, though, the sniper should be motivated to put forth a huge effort versus the organization that traded him during the offseason.

Allen was included in the big three-team deal that brought Damian Lillard to the Bucks last September. The move is definitely agreeing with him thus far. The former national champion with Duke is leading the NBA with a 49.1 shooting percentage from 3-point range and is averaging 13 points and four rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game.

The Suns' ceiling is obviously linked to it star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, but Allen is a vitally important starter for this group. With questions regarding the bench, he and Jusuf Nurkic will have to be reliable contributors in the playoffs. A high-profile showdown with Milwaukee should only benefit him, and possibly offer an opportunity for a little revenge (in good fun of course).

Grayson Allen has zero points through more than a quarter play, though, so a win might be the only true revenge he gets to enjoy tonight.