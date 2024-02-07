Dunk of the Year?

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns added to the growing woes of the Milwaukee Bucks, as they came away with a 114-106 win at home over the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Durant also seemed to have bruised the ego of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a nasty poster dunk over the two-time league Most Valuable Player in the fourth quarter.

Durant also spoke about that potential Dunk of the Year candidate during the postgame press conference.

“That’s the P-H-X KD,” the future Hall of Famer said (via Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints).

Looking at the play again, one must be awed not just by the ability of Durant to still get up even at age 35 but also by the excellent spacing and setup the Suns had that gave the forward the runway to attack the basket. All it really took was for Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic to waltz into the shaded area and attract the attention of Bobby Portis while Eric Gordon stretched the Bucks defense by simply standing on the right wing. Antetokounmpo, in a desperate attempt to stop Durant, tried to help, but it was too late. There was no stopping Durant from throwing it down when he's got that momentum and that near to the basket.

Durant finished the game with 28 points on 11-for-21 shoting from the field and also grabbed 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. Meanwhile, Devin Booker led all Suns scorers with 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surely will want to return the favor to the Suns, but that will have to wait. Phoenix and Milwaukee will not see each other again until a Mar. 17 date at Fiserv Forum.