Early Thursday morning, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a trade for the ages, acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a haul of draft picks, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and Mikal Bridges. The latter sent his parting message to the Suns on Friday afternoon and shortly after, Johnson followed suit on Instagram:

“My feelings over the past few days have been hard to put into words. Everything happens for a reason, all part of His plan… I am beyond grateful. Grateful to the city and organization that made a dream come true, to the people who supported us every step of the way, my coaches, teammates, family, and friends. My time in Phoenix was special, and the city and people will remain near and dear to my heart.”

“So an enormous thank you to the Suns and all those who made and will continue to make it go, top to bottom. I love you all and wish I could tell you one by one.”

“Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP”

“ps – twins remain locked in”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Johnson (@camjohnson23)

You can tell Cam Johnson is in his feels after this trade. After all, the Suns drafted him out of North Carolina in 2019. This is the only franchise he’s ever known. With that being said, it sounds like the former Tar Heel is excited about this new journey with Bridges in Brooklyn, hence the last part of his message.

While Johnson is no KD, he’ll undoubtedly give the Nets more shooting and depth. Suns fans won’t forget what the 26-year-old accomplished in the desert either, serving as a solid role player over the last few years, averaging 10.7 PPG while draining nearly 40% of his triple across three and a half seasons.

Best of luck to Johnson in the Big Apple.