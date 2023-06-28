Mike James and Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe have surfaced as “potential targets” for the Phoenix Suns in NBA free agency, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Suns are testing the second apron in the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement. They will have to fill the rest of their roster with minimum contracts.

James played college basketball at Eastern Arizona (2008-2010) and played the 2017 season with the Suns. James is a close friend of Durant's and has played for French basketball club AS Moncaco Basket since 2021.

Watanabe last season shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range. He could fit in well with Durant, his teammate with the Nets for the first part of the 2022-23 season, Devin Booker and the Suns since he shot 45.7 percent from catch-and-shoot 3-point shots.

Kevin Durant has commended Yuta Watanabe in his podcast on “The Boardroom.”

“He's going to be one of those people that's going to be highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said of Watanabe's unrestricted free agency status.

The Suns do not have a true point guard on the roster. They traded Chris Paul in the deal for new guard Bradley Beal and may have to use Booker for playmaking.

Phoenix has until Thursday to decide if it will fully guarantee backup point guard Cameron Payne's $6,500,000 salary for this season. He could be the Suns' backup point guard with James as a reserve option.

Phoenix is reportedly hosting a free agency workout Wednesday that will include two former five-star prospects, Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson. The Suns are looking to build as deep of a roster possible to fit around Durant, Booker, Beal and center Deandre Ayton, who is likely to return after he was mentioned in trade conversations.