David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Coming into the Phoenix Suns first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, their depth was questionable. Sure enough, the Suns bench has been outplayed by the Clippers bench and that was big reason for their Game 1 loss and losing homecourt advantage. One of their most glaring needs right now is a backup point guard. Cameron Payne is dealing with a back injury and has not played yet in this series. His status for Game 3 is in question as he once again appears on the Suns injury report as questionable as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

The Suns have been relying on wings such as Josh Okogie, Landry Shamet and Terrence Ross to handle backup ball-handling duties although none of them are real point guards. Cameron Payne suffered the injury near the very end of the regular season and has been out since. He missed several games earlier this season with a foot injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s no question Payne could be helping the Suns in this series. He’s quietly become one of the better backup point guards in the NBA. This season Payne averaged 10.3 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists with shooting splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A former first round pick, Payne has revitalized his NBA career with the Suns after finding himself out of the league. He played incredibly well in the 2020 bubble and he carried that momentum over to the following season. Fans would surely be happy to see Payne off the Suns injury report at some time this series.