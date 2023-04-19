It has been less than a week since the 2023 NBA Playoffs started, but they have already produced some memorable games. Some series are 1-1, meaning that they are far from being decided. With the Phoenix Suns set to travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, it means it is time for some Suns Game 3 bold predictions.

Phoenix is having one of the most intriguing seasons in the league. In February, the team traded two key young players, Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson, to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant. The veteran would end up playing just eight regular-season games with Phoenix after he suffered an injury.

The Suns would finish with a 45-37 record and the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. While they still secured home-court advantage in the first round, they failed to reach the 64-win mark from the previous year.

On the other side of the matchup, the Clippers finished 44-38 and with the No. 5 seed in the West. This represented a two-win improvement from 2021-22, which was enough to make Los Angeles return to the playoffs.

In Game 1 on Sunday, the Clippers stole home-court advantage with a 115-110 result at the Footprint Center. On Tuesday, the Suns tied the series 1-1 with a 123-109 victory.

Now at the Crypto.com Arena, things could be very complicated for both sides. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Suns for Game 3 of their first-round series versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

3. Phoenix holds Kawhi Leonard to 50% or worse from the field

If there is one player that the Suns should pay extra attention to, it is Kawhi Leonard. After missing the entire 2021-22 with a knee injury, the five-time All-Star seems to be fully recovered.

In the regular season, Leonard put up 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists plus 1.4 steals a night. He shot 51.2% from the field, 41.6% from the 3-point line, and 87.1% from the charity stripe.

So far in the series, the two-time Finals MVP is recording 34.5 points, 6.5 boards, and 6.0 assists. He is also averaging 2.0 steals, the best mark on the team. Most notably, Leonard is being extremely efficient. He is hitting 54.5% of his field goals, 60% of his 3-pointers, and 88.2% of his free throws.

For the Suns to have a chance at stealing back the home-court advantage, it starts with containing Leonard. If they cannot at the very least take his efficiency down, it will be difficult to overcome the Clippers.

The bold prediction is that Phoenix will hold Leonard to 50% or worse from the field. Should that happen, the Suns will be avoiding a big problem in the game.

2. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 60+ points

As for the Suns, they have a duo that can make a huge difference on Thursday. Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had some of the best seasons of their careers despite missing time with injuries.

Splitting time with the Nets and Suns, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He made history by becoming the first player in NBA to shoot 55-40-90 in a season.

Booker recorded a career-high 27.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 boards plus a steal a contest. His shooting splits were 49.4% from the field, 35.1% from long distance and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

For the series, Durant and Booker are averaging 26 and 32 points, respectively. Both players are making at least 50% of their shots on at least 17 attempts per game.

If the duo stays hot on Thursday, the Suns will be in a solid position to win Game 3. The bold prediction is that Durant and Booker will combine for 60-plus points, which should be very helpful down the line.

1. Suns and Clippers put up a show until the final buzzer, decide Game 3 in the last minute

Following the first two games, it seems that this has the potential to be one of the best series in this year’s playoffs. With both teams having All-NBA-caliber players on their rosters, it looks difficult to determine who will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

According to FanDuel, the Suns are the favorites to win Game 3 despite playing on the road. However, the spread is just -2.5. This is currently one of the lowest spreads among the Wednesday and Thursday contests.

With Leonard, Durant, and Booker playing at the highest level, the supporting cast also needs to step up. Russell Westbrook has been a surprise for the Clippers, on defense in Game 1 and offense in Game 2. Chris Paul is providing playmaking while Deandre Ayton is grabbing 10-plus rebounds for the Suns.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that Game 3 will be another thriller. Fans should expect many back-and-forth moments and likely many highlight reel-worthy plays. It would not be a surprise if Phoenix and Los Angeles decide things in the final minute, perhaps even the final buzzer.