The Phoenix Suns announced they have completed a trade with the San Antonio Spurs that sends guard Cameron Payne, a future second-round pick and cash considerations to the Spurs in exchange for a future protected second-round pick.

Phoenix also said in a press release it completed a trade with the Orlando Magic for three future second-round picks in exchange for a future first-round pick swap.

“During his tenure with the Suns, Cam brought infectious energy and joy to our team,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a speech. “We appreciate him for everything he did for this organization and community. We wish Cam nothing but great success going forward.”

Payne was the Suns' backup point guard for the last three seasons. He helped lead the team to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 regular season.

This past season, Cameron Payne averaged 10.3 points on 41.5 percent shooting (36.8 percent from 3-point range) and 4.5 assists per game. He was an up-tempo player who provided a different pace to the game then previous starter Chris Paul, who organized the Suns on offense. Paul was recently traded to the Washington Wizards, along with guard Landry Shamet, for guard Bradley Beal. Paul was then sent to the Golden State Warriors in a trade.

Phoenix is under a new coach, Frank Vogel, who emphasizes defensive principles. His personnel is typically taller and longer to have the best defense, something that does not liken to the style of Payne, who is a listed 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds.