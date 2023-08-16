The Phoenix Suns added to their frontcourt depth this offseason by signing forward Chimezie Metu, who played the last three seasons for the Sacramento Kings.

Metu, who is 26 years old, is entering his sixth NBA season. He started 20 games for the Kings in 2021-22 and averaged 21.3 minutes per game. However, his role significantly diminished in 2022-23, when he averaged just 10.4 minutes per game and was not in the playoff rotation. Former Suns center Alex Len occupied the backup center role.

Metu played college basketball at USC and was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick in 2018. He won the conference's Most Improved Player award in 2017.

Suns signing

The Suns lacked consistent center play behind Deandre Ayton in 2022-23. They lost center JaVale McGee in free agency and replaced him with Jock Landale. Bismack Biyombo, who re-signed with the Suns in the 2022 offseason, also played a big role.

Phoenix is likely to have some combination of Ayton and either Metu or forward/center Drew Eubanks in its rotation. Metu was a reserve option for the Kings this past season and was out of the rotation by the playoffs.

Statistics

PPG: 4.9

RPG: 3.0

FG%: 58.9 (career-best)

FT%: 74.0

Strengths

Metu has a listed 6-foot-9 frame with a 7-feet wingspan. He was known as a capable defender at USC and has skills that could benefit coach Frank Vogel's scheme.

Metu only averaged 0.3 blocks per game this past season, but he can contest shots at the rim. He has good balance and coordination as a help-side defender that can bode well for the Suns.

The Suns' second-string rotation is likely to include guards Jordan Goodwin and Eric Gordon, one of Josh Okogie or Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe and Eubanks or Metu. Metu has a little more twitch than Eubanks and can face up and turn to the rim to score. He is a good athlete and can dunk the ball with one or two hands off drives. Metu also has a pull-up jumper he can use in the high post, can finish with either hand and has a good post game from the low to high post.

Eubanks is a better pick-and-roll player, however, and is fearless at the rim. The Suns have to find an identity to their team, so it remains to be seen if they will opt for Eubanks' strong pick-and-roll finishing or Metu, who may be a bit more diverse in what he can do offensively.

Development

Metu was benched in favor of Len, who was better at offensive rebounding. He is on a team with a different style — Suns coach Frank Vogel led teams to the top defense rating three times in his coaching career — which may suit him better.

Metu is an athletic player who can provide some positional versatility in the frontcourt. It is possible the Suns could play Eubanks and Metu at the same time if they want to go bigger and put pressure on the rim offensively.

Metu won the Pac-12's Most Improved Player award in college and has grown in the NBA. He has a bigger frame than he did with USC — he was listed at 225 pounds but looks more well put-together in the NBA, especially in his lower body — and is an athletic finisher teams have to be wary of.

Metu has more to his game than Eubanks, but he is slightly taller at 6-foot-10 and shoots a very high percentage from the field.

Expectations

Metu has a chance to play into a Suns rotation that will have to be consistent for the team to win an NBA championship. Metu has upside as an athletic player who the Suns can use offensively thanks to his post game and ability to drive to the basket.