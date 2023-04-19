ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Chris Paul has long had a monkey on his back, and its name is Scott Foster. The Phoenix Suns point guard had been unable to win a game with Foster officiating a playoff game in a long, long time. That streak ended Tuesday in the Suns’ Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nobody’s more cognizant of the streak than CP3 himself, who was seen literally begging Scott Foster for a favorable whistle down the stretch with the Suns in control early in the fourth quarter.

“Please! Please!” 🙏🏽 – Chris Paul to Scott Foster after he called the last foul. Paul is looking to break a 13-game losing streak with Foster officiating. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/n8QeTRfXbm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

Perhaps the show of humility worked, given that the Suns ended the 13-game losing streak Chris Paul had in the playoffs for games officiated by Scott Foster.

The last time CP3 won with Foster making the calls was a decade ago almost to the day, during Paul’s second year with the very Clippers he helped fend off on Tuesday.

Last time Chris Paul won #NBAPlayoffs game with Scott Foster working as a referee. Paul was with #Clippers. Game 1 1st round series vs. Grizzlies. Won 112-91 April 20, 2013. He's lost his last 13 playoff games with Foster as a ref. Foster crew chief Game 2 tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LAxU4TLRl1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 19, 2023

A loss would have been catastrophic for the Suns, who would have been staring at a 0-2 hole after two games at home. Instead, they manage to salvage a split and hope to at least do the same as the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Chris Paul finished with a solid 16 points to go along with eight assists. It was Devin Booker and Kevin Durant who did the heavy lifting, as the two Suns scorers combined for 63 points between them.

With Paul finally overcoming one of his biggest obstacles, Suns fans hope it’s a good omen towards their point guard breaking his ringless streak that’s lasted even longer.