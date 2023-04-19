Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is locked in. And Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant learned that the hard way in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series.

Westbrook didn’t waste time showing Durant that he won’t have it easy scoring in the game. Early in the first quarter, KD tried to escape Russ’ defense and thought he was able to do it after preventing the Clippers star from stealing the ball. As he pulled up for the jump shot, though, Westbrook came from his side to deny him.

Even better, the Clippers got the possession following the huge stop.

Russell Westbrook REJECTS Kevin Durant

Plenty of Clippers faithful and NBA fanatics couldn’t help but heap praise on Westbrook for his block on Kevin Durant. The two have history being teammates during their Oklahoma City Thunder days, so that adds more to the drama.

“BRODIE CLAMPING THAT F**KING FRAUD HAHAHHA,” one fan exclaimed.

Another one said, “Westbrook likes playing against KD.” Meanwhile, a third commenter added, “Get that s**t outta here!”

A Twitter user laughed and said, “Westbrook on KD ass.”

Russell Westbrook didn’t have the best offensive performance in Game 1, but he made it up on other areas of the floor, including on the defensive end. As everyone knows, Russ came up clutch when he made a huge stop on Devin Booker to prevent the Suns from staging a comeback.

By the looks of it, Westbrook is picking up where he left off in Game 1. That is definitely a good sign for the Clippers, especially as they look to maintain their series lead before the series shifts to LA.