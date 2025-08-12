A new study of the Associated Press college football poll by On3 reporter Brett McMurphy is providing some interesting results. On3 is listing some of the most underrated and overrated college football teams in the last decade after studying AP polls. USC football is listed as the most overrated squad.

The team listed as the most underrated football program since 2014 is Big 12 conference member BYU, per the study.

The BYU Cougars were playing as an independent program until 2023 when they joined the Big 12. Conference realignment shifted tremendously that season as BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston joined the league. Those four schools joined because Texas and Oklahoma soon left to join the SEC.

There are several Power 4 programs listed in the Top 25 underrated programs, per the research. Northwestern, Boise State, TCU and Iowa rounded out the Top 5. Other programs include BYU's fellow Big 12 members Cincinnati, Houston and Oklahoma State.

The Cougars kick off their 2025 season against Portland State on August 30.

BYU football hopes to compete for a Big 12 championship this season

BYU football had an outstanding 2024 season. The team under head coach Kalani Sitake won 11 total games, including a bowl game against Colorado. It was a significant jump from where they were in 2023 when they had a losing season.

BYU football is hoping for even greater things in 2025, including a conference championship. The Cougars got hit with a tough blow though this offseason when they ended up losing their expected starting quarterback. Jake Retzlaff ended up leaving the BYU football program. Retzlaff departed following an off-the-field sex scandal that erupted and is now playing at Tulane.

The Cougars enter the 2025 season with another chance to show how underrated they are. BYU football was not included in the first preseason Top 25 Associated Press college football poll. The Cougars are the first team left out of the Top 25 after receiving 156 votes.