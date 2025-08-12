A new study of the Associated Press college football poll by On3 reporter Brett McMurphy is providing some interesting results. On3 is listing some of the most underrated and overrated college football teams in the last decade after studying AP polls. USC football is listed as the most overrated squad.

The team listed as the most underrated football program since 2014 is Big 12 conference member BYU, per the study.

The BYU Cougars were playing as an independent program until 2023 when they joined the Big 12. Conference realignment shifted tremendously that season as BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston joined the league. Those four schools joined because Texas and Oklahoma soon left to join the SEC.

There are several Power 4 programs listed in the Top 25 underrated programs, per the research. Northwestern, Boise State, TCU and Iowa rounded out the Top 5. Other programs include BYU's fellow Big 12 members Cincinnati, Houston and Oklahoma State.

The Cougars kick off their 2025 season against Portland State on August 30.

BYU football hopes to compete for a Big 12 championship this season

BYU football had an outstanding 2024 season. The team under head coach Kalani Sitake won 11 total games, including a bowl game against Colorado. It was a significant jump from where they were in 2023 when they had a losing season.

BYU football is hoping for even greater things in 2025, including a conference championship. The Cougars got hit with a tough blow though this offseason when they ended up losing their expected starting quarterback. Jake Retzlaff ended up leaving the BYU football program. Retzlaff departed following an off-the-field sex scandal that erupted and is now playing at Tulane.

The Cougars enter the 2025 season with another chance to show how underrated they are. BYU football was not included in the first preseason Top 25 Associated Press college football poll. The Cougars are the first team left out of the Top 25 after receiving 156 votes.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) reacts with Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) and Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Ike Iwunnah (92) after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Insider reveals reason for optimistic outlook on 2025 Michigan football seasonScotty White ·
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu lines up to snap the ball as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks
Oregon football OL coach gets real on state of line after recent scrimmageScotty White ·
Fighting Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
ESPN predicts Oregon football to have best freshman in college footballJordan Llanes ·
USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
DC reveals why Oregon recruited key USC transferJake Faigus ·
Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas
Why Kirby Smart was ‘pleased’ with Georgia football scrimmageScotty White ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska football’s punter gets emotional discussing family in AustraliaBenjamin Adducchio ·