It was a scary sight for Phoenix Suns fans when they watched Chris Paul gingerly walk to the locker room after suffering what appears to be a groin injury in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. It looked like a non-contact injury too, which could be an even more troubling sign for the Suns.

Here’s a look at Paul holding onto his left groin as he headed back to the locker room in the third quarter of Game 2:

Chris Paul heads to the Suns locker room grabbing at his groin area. (via @NickKingSports) pic.twitter.com/yCfl78UQGI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

Here's the play where Chris Paul appeared to injure his groin during Game 2 of Suns-Nuggets.pic.twitter.com/jYRy1S4BAC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

Chris Paul is obviously not the most robust player out there, which is why Suns fans must be worried here. Groin injuries can be tricky as well, and this could be a problem for both CP3 and the Suns moving forward.

The Suns have now announced that Paul is suffering from left groin tightness. He’s already been ruled out for the remainder of Game 2, and his status for Game 3 will now be up in the air. The good news for the Suns is that Game 3 isn’t scheduled until Friday, which will give CP3 four days to try and heal up.

Paul should undergo more tests on this injury tonight and/or tomorrow, and we should all expect a more concrete update on his status by then. At this point, Suns fans have no other choice but to hope and pray that this groin issue won’t force Paul to miss any time.

Chris Paul ended Game 2 with eight points on 4-of-10 shooting, to go along with six assists, five rebounds, and zero turnovers in 25 minutes of action.