Chris Paul has been out of commission for the Phoenix Suns for five straight games now due to a hip injury. It sounds like the 37-year-old is closing in on his return, and he now has a chance to suit up on Thursday when the Suns take on a Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets side.

Chris Paul injury status vs. Nets

Paul is still a doubt to play on Thursday as he continues to rehab a sore right hip. However, it is worth noting that CP3 has officially been tagged as questionable after being listed as out in their previous games.

There’s still a big chance that Paul sits out, but it seems clear that the 12-time All-Star is getting close. The fact that he went through a full practice on Wednesday certainly bodes well for his playing status against Brooklyn. Suns head coach Monty Williams said “we’ll see” with regard to Paul’s availability for Thursday, which could also point to the fact that CP3 could be in the lineup.

Devin Booker is still sidelined with a groin strain, along with Josh Okogie, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet. Cam Johnson, however, has been upgraded to probable against the Nets as the 26-year-old looks to return after undergoing surgery in his right meniscus back in November.

The Nets, on the other hand, will still be without the injured Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving has also popped up on the injury report with soreness in his right calf, although the enigmatic point guard has been tagged as probable to play.