Things aren’t looking up for the Phoenix Suns on the injury front. This team is dealing with a considerable injury bug right now, and unfortunately for them, it doesn’t seem like things are going to improve in time for the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

According to Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin of azcentral, Chris Paul has been tagged as out for Friday’s tilt. The 37-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right hip, and the fact that he’s no spring chicken makes it quite understandable that he’s taking more time than expected in terms of recovering from a seemingly minor injury. Paul will be out for a fourth consecutive game on Friday against Minnesota.

Deandre Ayton, on the other hand, has a slight chance of being available. The Suns have not ruled him out, but he’s been tagged as questionable with a left ankle sprain. It is worth noting, however, that Ayton has been flirting with the questionable tag for the past two games, and he’s ended up sitting out both of them.

Devin Booker is still sidelined with a groin injury, as well as Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet. It goes without saying that the Suns, who have won just one out of their last eight games, will likely struggle again on Friday against the Timberwolves with so many key players missing from their lineup.

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be out for the Timberwolves with a calf strain, while Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson have both been tagged as questionable.