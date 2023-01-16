The Brooklyn Nets have lost two games since Kevin Durant went down with an MCL sprain in Miami. This marks the first time the Nets have lost back-to-back games since mid-November.

For many, the slow start to Durant’s absence draws flashbacks to Brooklyn’s struggles after the former MVP’s injury last season. The Nets went 5-16, including an 11-game losing streak, after Durant went down with an MCL sprain in his opposite knee last January. But Kyrie Irving clapped back at those comparisons Sunday, saying this team’s resolve is much different than last season.

“It was all glory, glory when we were winning game after game and now we’re answering questions about potentially struggling. I don’t think we’re gonna struggle with Kevin out, that’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that,” Irving said. “This isn’t last year at all.”

“So the comparisons just gotta stop. I’ll leave it up to you guys to do that, but for us, we don’t have any comparisons to last year. We just want to control our focus level and how we prepare out there.”

It is true that the Nets boast a dramatically deeper roster now than this time last season. Brooklyn’s rotation during Durant’s absence last year featured a bevy of players who are currently out of NBA rotations: Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Cam Thomas, Deandre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge and Day’Ron Sharpe made up over half of the Nets’ rotation during the last Durant-less stretch.

The Nets have replaced those players with Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner.

Most importantly, Irving was playing on a part-time basis and James Harden was devising an exit strategy during Brooklyn’s downward spiral this time last year. And Irving alluded to this when asked about the differences in his team this season as they attempt to keep pace with Durant out.

“Well, I’m consistently in the locker room, so that helps,” he said. “We also don’t have halfway in (guys) with anybody in the locker room, and there’s just a primary focus on the big picture here.”

Brooklyn’s last two losses came against the league-leading Boston Celtics Thursday and the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday. The Nets led at multiple points in the second halves of both losses but struggled to find offense in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn was outscored 37-22 while shooting 8-of-23 from the field and 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the final period Sunday.

But Irving said the Nets aren’t entertaining the doubters after the back-to-back losses without Durant.

“It’s not time to start pointing fingers or listening to external noise that has nothing to do with what we’ve got going on,” the guard said. “We’re just paying attention to what we can control.

“All we can do is control the now. Just gotta shake this one off and get ready for our road trip upcoming and take it one possession at a time, one minute at a time. And just invite the growth that can happen here. Guys can definitely fill in some shoes, play some different roles, and it gives us a chance to really grow as individuals.”

Irving struggled to find his stroke in both losses, shooting 16-of-44 (36.4 percent) from the field and 4-of-18 from 3-point range (22.2 percent). Regardless of the Nets’ improved depth, they will rarely be able to survive such poor shooting nights from Irving with Durant sidelined. However, the All-Star guard said his approach will remain consistent as he looks to lead Brooklyn through the shorthanded period.

“I’m doing the best job I can, I wish I would make a few more shots and be efficient,” Irving said. “I know that’ll come and I’ll continue to prepare the best way I know how and just continue to be a better example for the guys in the locker room.”

The Nets were without Ben Simmons Sunday after he was a late scratch due to back soreness. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons will travel with the team when they head to San Antonio Tuesday to kick off a five-game road trip.

Brooklyn remains in second place in the Eastern Conference after the two losses. Irving and Co. will look to make up ground this week as they travel West for matchups with the Spurs, Suns, Jazz and Warriors.