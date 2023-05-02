Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul was forced to leave Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs showdown with the Denver Nuggets due to a groin injury. Unfortunately for the team, the latest update on his status isn’t encouraging at all.

While Paul has yet to undergo tests to determine the severity of the issue, Suns head coach Monty Williams admitted that the point guard was unable to push off “at all” following the injury, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Paul sustained what the team called a groin tightness in the third quarter of the game, leaving the floor and never going back. He also left the arena soon after and was gone when Williams spoke to reporters.

CP3 finished with eight points, five rebounds and six assists. The Suns were still ahead 59-55 when he left, but the Nuggets staged a comeback after that and eventually took the 97-87 victory.

Paul could miss days to weeks depending on the severity of his groin injury. As everyone knows, it could be tricky to come back from such issue. It certainly doesn’t help that the Suns have fallen 2-0 behind the Nuggets in their series.

If Chris Paul ends up being sidelined for multiple games, it would definitely be a major blow to the team. Sure, he’s not scoring a lot for the Suns, but he remains a stabilizing force who manages the floor and makes plays for Phoenix really well.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will have to start making plays for themselves if Paul is out, and that is definitely easier said than done against a really deep Nuggets side.