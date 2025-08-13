On Wednesday, Taylor Swift decided to join Travis and Jason Kelce's show, the “New Heights Podcast.” It's being broadcast live on YouTube, and the episode is expected to do absolute numbers. Early on in the episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles' center shared a shocked reaction to the number of live views they have with Swift on the show.

Jason Kelce posted an NSFW reaction to how many people are tuned into the show. At the time of his posting, he reacted to 976,000 individuals tuning in.

“Oh my god, there's already 976k watching this live, what in the actual f***?”

Those are bonkers numbers for any live feed. But the Swifties are tuning in by storm. Since Kelce posted his shocked reaction, over 1.2 million viewers have loaded into the live feed for the “New Heights” latest episode, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There are over 1.2 million people currently tuned in to New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce joined by Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/SOlCutLeLF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2025

In the episode, Taylor Swift is discussing getting her Master's degree, working the Eras Tour, and everything else in between. It's a tell-all opportunity that most fans haven't had, as Swift is opening up and sharing her honest takes about things going on in her life while sitting next to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

This one will go down in the history books, as these numbers are just for the live feed. The podcast episode will eventually be loaded into wherever you listen to podcasts and generate even more views from there. Taylor Swift's presence on the show could make this episode of “New Heights” the most-watched/listened to podcast in history.

Swift, who is 35 years old, began dating Travis Kelce in 2023. However, Kelce's first attempt to draw Taylor Swift's interest didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped. The Kansas City Chiefs' star attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. But he was unable to do so.

Eventually, the two became public after September 2023, after rumors swirled for months. Now, the two are seemingly happy together after over two years of being in a relationship.