The Tennessee Titans have claimed linebacker Brian Asamoah off waivers, adding the former Minnesota Vikings third-round pick to their roster, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The move comes just a day after Minnesota released him on Tuesday. In a corresponding transaction, the Titans waived linebacker Otis Reese IV.

The Titans, holding the top waiver priority based on last season’s record, acted quickly to secure Asamoah’s services. Selected 66th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by Minnesota, the 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker appeared in 46 games over three seasons but did not start a single contest. He logged 188 defensive snaps and 802 special teams snaps during his Vikings tenure.

Statistically, Asamoah’s NFL career to date includes 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on defense, along with 10 special teams tackles and another forced fumble in that phase.

His most recent season, 2024, saw him appear in all 17 games for the first time, contributing four special teams tackles and a special teams forced fumble. Defensively, his snaps were limited, just 33 in 2024 and 36 in 2023.

His rookie year in 2022 remains his most productive defensively, when he recorded 17 tackles. In 2023, he totaled 11 tackles and a forced fumble, playing in 16 games.

Asamoah’s release from Minnesota came after a turbulent offseason. Reports indicated that earlier this month, he was involved in a practice altercation, punching offensive lineman Will Fries. His final appearance for the Vikings came in their 2025 preseason opener, where he played 23 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

In college, Asamoah built an impressive resume with the Oklahoma Sooners. Redshirting in 2018, he posted 23 tackles and two sacks in 2019, followed by a team-leading 66 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in 2020.

His junior year in 2021 saw him record 90 tackles and two forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. He was part of three Big 12 Championship teams and two College Football Playoff squads before declaring for the draft.

The Titans’ current inside linebacker group lacks proven depth, with Cody Barton as the only clear starter. Cedric Gray, the recently waived Otis Reese IV, and James Williams Sr. have been competing for roster spots. The acquisition of Asamoah represents Tennessee’s continued effort to evaluate options before finalizing their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Minnesota, meanwhile, moved quickly to fill the roster spot, signing linebackers Cam Gill and Max Tooley. Gill, a special teams contributor since 2020 and Super Bowl LV participant, spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, while Tooley spent 2024 on the Vikings’ practice squad.

The Titans will next face the Atlanta Falcons in their second preseason game on Friday, giving Asamoah an early opportunity to make his case for a role in Tennessee’s linebacker rotation.