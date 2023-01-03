By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season.

Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career.

“Somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he’s done for the game – he should be able to walk off the court when he’s ready,” Paul said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Perhaps the biggest concern on Carmelo Anthony is his age. At 38 years old and turning 39 in May, his longevity and production are huge question marks. He did average 13.3 points on 26 minutes per game for the Lakers last season, though it’s understandable why not a lot of teams are lining up to sign him. At this point of his career, several teams would rather want to give a roster spot to a young promising talent rather than a player who is declining.

Of course Chris Paul’s argument makes sense. Anthony is just too good of a scorer to ignore, and there’s a good chance he can provide solid scoring off the bench. However, that’s all what he brings to the table right now, and he could very end up a liability on the defensive end. Even the Portland Trail Blazers–who gave him a chance in the past and where he thrived on a backup role–aren’t showing interest in him, which speaks volumes of the current market for him.

Here’s to hoping that Melo finds a new team this season, but he definitely has to stay patient.