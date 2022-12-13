By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There is no question that Carmelo Anthony, the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career. For around 15 years, Anthony scorched the nets with his combination of deadly shot creation, explosive bursts to the hoop and his overall offensive versatility. However, Father Time knows no bounds, and Anthony, ever since his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, has been in decline.

While Anthony had a solid enough 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he remains a free agent, with teams preferring to go with other, perhaps younger, options to fill in their rosters. Nonetheless, Carmelo Anthony, while determined to make it back to the NBA, knows that the ball isn’t really in his court regarding the matter.

“I want to be [in the NBA]. I love the game. But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that,” Anthony told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I would love to play. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself. But it’s not something I’m pressing about.”

Now 38 years old, Carmelo Anthony has been relegated mostly to a spot-up role, a role he embraced with the Lakers with open arms last season. Teams could definitely use a player of Anthony’s caliber, given his scoring pedigree and ability to get hot in a hurry. But whatever the outcome may be, Anthony is choosing to look at his circumstances in a positive light.

“I’m cool. I get to watch my kid. I get to watch my son play, you know, train him, be around him, come to his games. These are the things that for a long time I haven’t had a chance to do so now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.”

One of the greatest small forwards ever, Anthony has tallied 28,289 career points in his illustrious career. Only time will tell, however, if he can get the chance to add to his already-gaudy scoring total, and perhaps even a chance at a ring.