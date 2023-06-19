The Phoenix Suns made a trade for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Sunday. They parted ways with Chris Paul, who was instrumental to the team's run to the NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 season.

Paul broke his silence about the trade in an interview with The New York Times' Sopan Deb. He revealed he found out about the trade via a text from his son, Chris Jr., on a flight to New York to discuss his new book on “Good Morning America.”

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, (Suns majority owner) Mat (Ishbia) and Isiah (Thomas), I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction,” he said.

Paul said he showed the text to his wife, Jada. He said in the interview he was surprised after he talked to Suns general manager James Jones Saturday.

“Mat and Isiah, they want to go in a different direction,” Paul said. “But my time there has been amazing. You know what I mean? It's been great. And so, get back to work.”

Paul strained his left groin in the Suns' second game of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets this past season. He did not return, and Phoenix was eventually eliminated in six games by the eventual champions.

Chris Paul played 59 games for the Suns during the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game (his assist total ranked No. 4 in the NBA).

He deserves a lot of credit. He helped the Suns emerge to a contender the season he arrived. Phoenix was two games away from winning the NBA Finals in 2021 and put together a championship-level team in 2022.

Paul was traded to the Wizards along with guard Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Beal, guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant will look to lead the Suns to their first-ever championship in 2023-24.