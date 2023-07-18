The new Deandre Ayton signature Puma sneaker is officially here. The Phoenix Suns star unboxed his Puma Rise Nitro DA1 PEs in a social media hype video where he explained the meaning of all the small details of his newest Pumas.

“The meaning behind the shoes is just to represent where I’m from,” Ayton says in the video.

The Suns center, who is from the Bahamas and is the son of a Jamaican mother says these new sneakers and their green, yellow, and black color scheme (the same as both the Bahamian and Jamaican flags) represent his culture.

“I’m representing two strong-minded ethnicities,” Ayton shared. “It’s just something I want to share and show the Caribbean that I’m truly representing them the best way I can.”

🇧🇸🇯🇲🤞🏿 Rise Nitro PE out now! pic.twitter.com/wgW9fP90B0 — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) July 18, 2023

In addition to the meaningful Caribbean-centric color scheme, the shoes have several other personal touches, like the Deandre Ayton Puma logo and the words “#242 TO THE WORLD” on the back of the sneaker. That saying, which uses the Bahama area code of 242, is one of Ayton’s personal mantras.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, signed his first deal with Puma right out of college. He re-upped this partnership with a multiyear deal in 2021 with a new contract that also includes charitable donations and programs in Phoenix, throughout the Caribbean, and in Africa.

Puma was once a big name in basketball, with legends like Isaiah Thomas, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Ralph Sampson, Alex English, and Vince Carter all repping the brand at one point. However, in the late 90s, as Nike and Reebok began to dominate the market, Puma went away from using NBA endorsers.

In 2018, the brand got back into professional basketball in a big way, signing five of the top 16 players selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Today, along with Ayton, Puma endorsers include NBA stars like LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Porter Jr., and most recently, Scoot Henerson. The shoe company also has WNBA icons like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Breanna Stewart.