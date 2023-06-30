The Phoenix Suns had their introductory press conference for new guard Bradley Beal Thursday. New Suns coach Frank Vogel was there, and he outlined a role for Beal and even another key player.

Repeatedly, Vogel said at the press conference the Suns will be anchored defensively by center Deandre Ayton, who is a polarizing talent. He was selected by Phoenix with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 Draft, looked like a future top big in the 2021 playoffs and has since regressed with his physicality and engagement.

Ayton had a complicated relationship with previous Phoenix coach Monty Williams. Vogel said in his own introductory press conference this month he is looking forward to “restoring” Ayton to an All-Star caliber level. He expanded on what Ayton will mean to the Suns at Beal's presser:

“He's one of the best two-way centers in the game,” Vogel said. “I think obviously, he's going to be a defensive anchor for us. I've long-utilized his skill set in my defensive scheme to build a dominant defense. And I think he can do that, and I think there's a lot we can untap offensively with him as well. So he's a pivotal part of what we're going to accomplish this year.”

The Suns have the best scoring trio in the NBA with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Phoenix has to decide on how it will fill its five-man starting lineup outside of those players and Ayton, who was rumored to be a trade asset before the Suns reportedly settled on a plan to keep him.

Vogel said the Suns will have a multiple ball-handler attack that could see Beal and/or Booker playing point guard in a given possession. The Suns' coach said backup point guard Cameron Payne, who had his $6,500,000 contract guaranteed Thursday, could be in the mix as a potential starter.

Here is what Beal, the Suns' newest addition, said about Ayton.

“I’ve probably not had that type of talented big who can finish, roll, touch, shoot the ball, finish in the paint since (former Wizards and Suns big Marcin) Gortat. He’s a lot better. I’m excited about it.

“I see his value, I think he's a really talented big, one of the best bigs in the league, and a willing defender. I think that's a lost art in our game, too. So I think his impact is going to be huge this year for us.”