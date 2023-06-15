Future NBA rookie and top-draft prospect Scoot Henderson is helping Puma release their new All-Pro Nitro basketball sneaker and will do so with an homage to his hometown. While the shoe isn't Henderson's signature model (he has yet to be given one), it's the first iteration of the sneaker catalogue for one of the NBA's most anticipated talents. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

FIRST LOOK: Top NBA rookie Scoot Henderson debuts Puma’s new All-Pro Nitro shoe. 👀👀 The Scoot PE edition inspired by his hometown of Marietta, Georgia also features his “O.D.D.” mantra: Overly Determined to Dominate. Launching on Draft Day, June 22nd, both online & in NYC 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/duAUgtjhE3 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 15, 2023

The All-Pro Nitro is a favorite among hoopers and has been one of Puma's most successful models. The Scoot PE will feature details personal to Henderson and his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. The shoe also takes cues from Henderson's O.D.D. mantra (Overly Determined to Dominate) which is extremely fitting if you've ever seen Henderson play. He drives to the hoop with reckless abandon and flies through the air as an unstoppable force. If there's one word to describe Henderson thus far, it's certainly “dominant.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The shoe features an all-red upper, tan midsoles, and an icy outsole. The color combinations are inspired by the leather chairs in Henderson's favorite hometown diner in Marietta. Electric blue graces the Puma logos in subtle hits with dark red suede through the sock-liners. The heel of shoe features a reflective checkerboard pattern, a further nod to the floors in Scoot's favorite diner. The tongue features his personalized logo and red/white accented laces complete the look. With Portland, Charlotte, and New Orleans all taking a close look at Henderson, it's fitting that he can wear this all-red shoe as soon as he hits the court.

The shoes will become available at Puma retailers, flagship stores, and Puma.com on June 22nd for $140. Later that day, Scoot Henderson will learn what team he'll be playing for in the upcoming NBA season. Who do you think will draft Scoot and will be grabbing his shoes?