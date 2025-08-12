There’s a buzz around the Carolina Panthers, with the connection between quarterback and receiver. And the receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, is opening eyes everywhere. Plus, the receiver is one of two Panthers roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the loss to the Browns.

McMillan stepped up his claim to a starting spot and roster position in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason opener. He hauled in a 30-yard pass on the sideline. Though it was one play, it highlighted what the Panthers hope to see from McMillan, according to a team transcript via nfl.com.

McMillan credited his quarterback, Bryce Young.

“I just saw a perfectly-placed ball,” McMillan said. “You know, I just got to go out there and make plays when the plays come to me, so, at the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball. If it touches my hands, I got to come down with it.”

The other player who improved his stock is also a receiver. Jalen Coker turned some heads as well.

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan off to good start

The McMillan-Young duo could be making waves this season. Young has already developed a good connection with the first-year player.

“I have a ton of trust and confidence in him,” Young said after the game. “He did a great job of pulling his line and giving me a spot to throw the ball. It was a great catch. It's a lot harder than I'm sure it looked, so he did a great job on that. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Canales said the catch is what the Panthers expect to see from McMillan.

“That's what we're counting on,” Canales said. “That's why he's here. Stretch the field, play big, and that was a sign of good things.”

“I definitely feel like it's headed in the right direction,” McMillan said. “I even told him today coming off the sideline, I'm like, ‘Man, I like what you're doing out there. Just keep doing it — we're gonna connect, we're good.'

“I told him, ‘Don't worry — I'm gonna try and make your job easier.'”

WR Tetairoa McMillan may be the real deal

McMillan turned heads earlier this summer with his camp work, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Spoke to someone with the #Panthers about rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan, and the early returns have been glowing. He’s been even better than advertised — smooth, explosive, and already gaining trust from the QBs. You can’t take your eyes off him at practice because he’s making so many big plays.”

Article Continues Below

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said McMillan is adapting quickly to the NFL, according to pantherswire.com.

“Just showing a lot of confidence and belief,” Canales replied. “He's had some pretty bad plays throughout camp, and he's had some excellent plays. When you have a guy, he's teaching me stuff about him that I don't know, just looking at his character. When guys bounce back quickly, it speaks to their confidence. They know they're good, ‘I'll do it again, I'll be good again.' And that's really powerful self-talk.”

And the 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan is using his physical abilities well.

“He's got his hands full every day, and it's bringing out the best in him, and he improves,” Canales said. He's learning how to play that game, just continue to use his body.”

WR Jalen Coker trying to make an impression

Coker has demonstrated considerable ability in practice. And Canales’ confidence in him seems to be growing, according to panthers.com

“Jalen has really shown to be one of the more reliable guys that we have,” Canales said. “Whether it's contested or he's open in space, he plays strong to the ball. He had two really amazing plays, on a go ball where he went up over JT Broughton and kind of took it off of his shoulder and finished the play, finished on his feet, and ran the ball into the end zone.

“And if he keeps showing us like that, he's going to be on the field playing, there's, there's no doubt about it. We love all of our guys. I have high hopes for this group in general, but that's the nature of competition, and that's what it does: all of a sudden, you see people elevate and rise and really show who they are.”

Coker said things are made easier for him because of the play of Young, according to Sports Illustrated.

“His ability to use his feet and extend plays is definitely something that separates him from a lot of guys,” Coker said. “He’s just got a great arm. So even when he’s off balance, he can still make those throws with pinpoint accuracy.”