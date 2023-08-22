Deandre Ayton has been the subject of trade rumors aplenty over the past two years. Despite being a nightly double-double threat for the Suns, Ayton's body language and tendency to settle for finesse stylings on the court instead of going up strong has soured his perception in fans' eyes. His spats with former head coach Monty Williams and former teammate Mikal Bridges in recent times have not helped matters at all in that regard.

But with the Bahamas national team, Ayton seems rejuvenated, patrolling the paint like the player many Suns fans think he could be at his best. And it may have something to do with the fact that the 25-year old center is in an environment in which he feels fully comfortable in.

Speaking to members of the media following Bahamas' 82-75 victory over Argentina to put them one step closer to qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Deandre Ayton revealed just how incredible an experience it has been for him to play with his Bahamian compatriots — which may then be perceived by some as a shot towards his Suns teammates.

“The best teammates I've ever been around, on and off the court. Just understanding how it feels to fight for your country and everybody on the same mission was a phenomenal feeling,” Ayton said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Of course, it may be a stretch to think that the above statement from Deandre Ayton is a veiled shot towards his Suns teammates over the years. After all, playing for the national team will certainly elicit a different feeling than playing for an NBA franchise.

Playing for the national team means that you're fighting for the pride of your home country, and Ayton is certainly reaping the joys of competing alongside like-minded individuals. Plus, it's always easier to build relationships with people you already have something in common with, which Ayton will certainly attest to.

Moreover, with the ceaseless roster churn in the NBA, it's certainly more difficult for players like Deandre Ayton to build as strong of a rapport with the Suns players as he has with his Bahamian teammates. Among teammates Ayton had in his rookie year, only Devin Booker remains. So don't take Ayton's latest remarks as a portent of potential Suns chemistry issues.