Deandre Ayton has referred to himself as ‘DominAyton.’ The Phoenix Suns will need him in that form for the remainder of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

Ayton and the Suns face an 0-2 deficit. Phoenix lost Game 2 against the Nuggets even though they took 19 more shots.

The Suns will not have point guard Chris Paul (groin) for Game 3. Ayton said the Suns are in a “desperate” mindset.

“I think we cracked down on the things we need to do,” Ayton said. “Really, just playing our type of basketball man. Starting on the road in this series was new for us. And also playing in Denver was new for us, to where we’re starting off the series. It was just new all-around.

“Being down 2-0 is new as well. It’s new adversity, it’s all a part of the playoffs. And Phoenix has really enlightened us, you know? Now, we got to grit and grind. Now, we’re desperate.”

It is something Ayton has not shied away from.

“I kind of like it. We got nothing to lose, to be honest. Just to have that feeling so early in the series and know that… everything really counts right now. Just to be back home, having this feeling is great. It’s a good feeling.”

Ayton and the Suns have not been down 0-2 in a series in the last three postseasons. He is tasked with defending Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix and Los Angeles will play Game 3 of their series against the Nuggets Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.