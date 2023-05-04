A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The NBA Playoffs second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns has lived up to the billing. However, it’s the No. 1 seed Nuggets who have a major advantage after going up 2-0 in the series by winning both of their home games. The series now shifts to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 and you can be sure that Kevin Durant and the Suns will be out for some revenge when they host Nikola Jokic and Co. at the Footprint Center.

If you ask Jokic, it is clear that he expects the Suns to come back with a vengeance now that they’re going to be playing at home. Well, technically speaking, this wasn’t actually the case when the Nuggets superstar was faced with a question about Phoenix’s energy level on their own home floor. Instead, Jokic decided to go full troll mode in answering the query:

“No, my friend, I expect they surrender and give us the win,” Jokic responded with a smile.

Reporter: "Do you expect [the Suns] energy to be up now that they're back in their home court?" Nikola Jokic: "No my friend, I expect they surrender and give us the win." 😂 (via @dannybavaro)pic.twitter.com/Sy81MtXzGX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

I guess that’s what you get when you ask Jokic a question with a pretty obvious answer. Despite being totally locked in on this series, it is clear that the Nuggets big man still has some time to joke around. After all, the Joker moniker did not come out of nowhere.

Be that as it may, you can be sure that Jokic will be all business in Game 3 on Friday night. A win for the Nuggets will virtually secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals, and the former back-to-back MVP will do everything he can to make this goal a reality.