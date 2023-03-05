NBA fans were treated to quite a spectacle on Sunday as the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious in a tough matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, 120-126. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker led the Suns to a big win in this marquee matchup, with the pair combining for 73 points to take down Luka Doncic and Co.

After the game, Suns big man Deandre Ayton shared his thoughts on Durant and Booker’s performance against the Mavs. Much like the rest of us, Ayton was left in awe by his teammate’s sheer dominance in the contest:

“Him and Book. That’s a movie,” Ayton said. “It’s like a video game. It just take so much load off us, man. It makes our job easy.”

"Him and Book. That's a movie." Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 73 points in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/HER9NXkSfo — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 5, 2023

Kevin Durant earned game-high scoring honors with 37 points on a highly-efficient 12-of-17 shooting. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, and a block, while also going 3-of-5 from distance in 40 minutes of action. It was also KD who hit the go-ahead bucket for the Suns with less than 12 seconds remaining in the game.

Booker wasn’t bad himself, dropping 36 on 15-of-25 from the floor, to go along with five rebounds, 10 dimes, and a steal. Life’s been good for Phoenix of late, with the new-look Suns now winning three straight games with Durant in the picture.

The Mavs may have lost, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from their own superstar duo. Doncic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Kyrie Irving chipped in with 30 points, four boards, and seven assists. Their effort was not enough, though, as they just had no answer for Durant and Book. As Deandre Ayton said, it was like watching a video game as the two Suns star flexed their muscles all over the Mavs.