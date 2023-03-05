There was no shortage of action during Sunday’s matinee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. It was a tightly-contested battle throughout, with the Suns emerging with a hard-fought, 130-126 victory. The game did not finish without incident, though, with Luka Doncic and Devin Booker getting into it just before the final buzzer.

Doncic tried to answer back Kevin Durant’s go-ahead bucket that gave Phoenix a two-point lead with less than 12 seconds remaining in the final period. Luka ended up missing a wide-open lay-in to tie the game. Naturally, Devin Booker had some words for the Mavs superstar after the latter’s big miss:

Mavs and Suns getting chippy down the stretch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6oo8ljjexG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

Luka Doncic decided to confront Booker after the incident and the two superstars went face-to-face in what turned out to be an intense moment. So much so, that Kevin Durant and a few other players had to intervene.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed as both players were separated without incident. This did not stop NBA Twitter from going off on Booker and his end-game antics, though:

Everybody acting tough when they up — YB BETTER (@msneaksbball) March 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Booker is such a loser, chirping now cuz he got KD 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hVjloau6JR — Kyle (38-27) (@DripDouglass) March 5, 2023

Booker mad cause Luka his daddy and he wants to act tough even though he playing with 2 future hall of famers and a #1 overall pick. Luka owns him single handedly with a bunch of 2nd rd picks and undrafted free agents. — Shade (@M1k3D7) March 5, 2023

This Low key is going to be a new age rivalry and I'm looking forward to every battle and game they go play against each other but Luka definitely has had Booker beat a couple times. — MacManMiller (@DAndreXMiller) March 5, 2023

A lot of fans clearly weren’t happy with how Booker seems to have instigated the scuffle by talking trash to Luka Doncic. As one of the tweets above said, this is now turning into a real rivalry between two of the top young superstars in the NBA today. These two are going to be facing off against each other a lot more times in the coming years, and it is clear that NBA fans are all for it.