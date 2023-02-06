It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.

Ayton did not give us much but his mysterious tweet was enough to further fuel the rumors:

I honestly don’t know what to make of this, so you are free to interpret this one-emoji tweet as you would like. I’m not even going to give it a shot. All I know is that it’s close to impossible that Deandre Ayton hasn’t heard about the trade buzz and the fact that it’s possible that he could end up becoming the sacrificial lamb if the Suns go all-in on Kevin Durant.

KD is one of the top players in the game today and the Nets would surely demand a monumental trade package for them to even consider letting him go. Ayton is arguably Phoenix’s biggest asset outside of Devin Booker — who is obviously off-limits — so it only makes sense that Deandre is being linked to a potential move to Brooklyn. Whether or not this cryptic tweet of his has anything to do with these rumors is anybody’s guess.