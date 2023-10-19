Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is known to be a Call of Duty fanatic. He told reporters in the postseason he was jealous when teammate Kevin Durant was included in Modern Warfare II (2022) as a playable character.

Now, Booker has a collaboration with Call of Duty. He was included in the most recent trailer for Modern Warfare III on Thursday.

Devin Booker gets a quick cameo in the new Call of Duty: Modern-warfare three live action trailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jym3dUNipB — Suns Lead (@SunsLead) October 19, 2023

“Yo rook,” Booker says to a young boy in the video. “Where's your squad at?”

Booker is yet to have a playable character in the game, but that could change with the newest Call of Duty.

Booker is entering the prime of his NBA career. He is 26 years old and in 2022-23 became the first player since Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as the best basketball player ever, to have 295 points through the first eight games of a playoff run.

Booker scored 331 points through a nine-game stretch in the playoffs with a 70 percent true shooting percentage, which is the best ever mark by a player with those numbers.

Booker was drafted by the Suns with the No. 13 overall pick in 2015. Phoenix finished at the bottom of the Western Conference three straight years early in Booker's career, but it has since been the winningest team in the NBA over the last three seasons.

Phoenix advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals and led the NBA in wins (64) during the 2021-22 regular season. Booker has two star teammates, Durant and Bradley Beal, who he hopes will help him try and lead the Suns to their first-ever championship this season.

Phoenix opens its regular season on the road Oct. 24 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.