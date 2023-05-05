Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker loves Call of Duty. Unfortunately for him, he does not have a playable character in the game.

Suns forward Kevin Durant will be in the game’s seasonal update released May 10 as an Operator. Durant will be in a “special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released with Season 03 Reloaded,” according to Call of Duty.

Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie season 🏀 Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. pic.twitter.com/qJkZolNoEr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2023

Booker was asked about Durant’s character following Wednesday’s practice.

“He didn’t even bring it up to me,” Booker said. “I hit him this morning like, ‘You weren’t even going to let me know? Get a code or something.

“I’m jealous.”

Durant said he would get Booker a code, which is assumed to be for his character.

“It’s pretty cool, I play a lot of Call of Duty,” Durant said. “I just thought it would be fun to be a part of.

“I got a lot of people asking for codes man, so I got to take care of Book.”

Booker and Durant have carried a heavy load for the Suns in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Booker said in the team’s first-round series he enjoyed Call of Duty on the team’s off day before Game 2.

They rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in playoff minutes (43.9 for Booker, 43.8 for Durant).

The Suns will need all they can get from their superstar duo. Point guard Chris Paul suffered a left groin and will be unavailable for Game 3.

Phoenix trails its Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, 2-0. The Suns need to win Game 3, or else they will be down 3-0.

No team has won four straight games to win an NBA playoff series in history.

Game 3 between the Suns and Nuggets will be Friday at 7 p.m. PT at Footprint Center. The game will be televised by ESPN.