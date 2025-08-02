Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to return to practice next week after suffering a contusion on his throwing hand, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Mayfield missed Friday’s practice following the injury, which occurred during Thursday’s training camp session. The team opted to have Mayfield undergo precautionary scans to assess the severity. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the scans revealed no significant damage, and Mayfield has since been listed as day to day.

Laine reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Bowles said Mayfield is on track to be back sometime next week. The Buccaneers have a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans scheduled for August 7 as part of preparations for their preseason opener.

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off a standout 2024 season in which he started all 17 games, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He completed 71.4% of his passes with a passer rating of 106.8, while also adding 378 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries.

Buccaneers eye preseason prep as Baker Mayfield recovery, roster moves shape camp outlook

Article Continues Below

Mayfield’s performance helped Tampa Bay secure a playoff berth, though the team fell short in the NFC Wild Card round, losing to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

The Buccaneers remain cautious with their starting quarterback as they continue training camp. Mayfield’s return next week would align with the team’s preparations for the upcoming preseason and regular season, giving him time to reestablish chemistry with his receivers and offensive unit.

Saturday also featured a pair of roster moves from the Buccaneers. The team placed rookie linebacker David Walker on Injured Reserve after he sustained a torn ACL earlier in the week. Walker, drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was expected to serve in a backup role behind starters Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver Jacob Harris. The 28-year-old was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and most recently spent time with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. Harris is expected to compete for a special teams role and provide depth at receiver during camp.

With joint practices approaching and preseason action beginning soon, the Buccaneers continue to monitor injuries and solidify their depth chart. Mayfield’s upcoming return provides a boost to the offense as the team enters a critical stretch of training camp.