Devin Booker continues to climb up the record books

Devin Booker is known by many for his scoring prowess. Boasting a smooth shooting form, an ability to finish at the rim and tons of moves for shot creation, Booker can be described as a complete offensive player. Rising to fame for his 70-point game back in 2017, the Phoenix Suns superstar has given fans nights full of highlight reels throughout recent years — and he delivered once again on Friday.

In dominant fashion against the New Orleans Pelicans, the three-time All-Star dropped 52 points, making six three-pointers and sinking all 10 of his free throws.

His Friday night show marked his sixth career game with no less than 50 points. Just in the first quarter alone, Booker notched 25 points. He now holds five 25-point quarters throughout his career — the second most in NBA history for the said stat, per NBA stats.

After notching his 5th-career 25-point quarter tonight, Devin Booker only trails Stephen Curry (8) in such quarters in NBA history (since 1997-98 when quarter splits were tracked). Steph Curry – 8

Devin Booker – 5

Kobe Bryant / Damian Lillard – 4

Klay Thompson / Joel Embiid – 3 pic.twitter.com/tJeqmSE2ZV — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 20, 2024

Additionally, Booker is now the third player in NBA history to put up consecutive 50-point games vs. a single opponent since the NBA-ABA Merger, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The 27-year-old guard tallied 58 points against the Pelicans back in 2022.

Suns guard @DevinBook is the 3rd player to record consecutive 50-point games vs a single opponent since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77), joining James Harden vs the Spurs and Grizzlies and Adrian Dantley vs the Nuggets. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/SppWKUGkQ2 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 20, 2024

Averaging 27 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, Devin Booker is having himself a season as he continues to lead the way for Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Durant himself had a high-scoring outing as well, adding 26 points for the Suns in their Friday night win. While Phoenix has more work to do to catch up to the top teams in the West record-wise, the team now holds a four-game win streak. And with their Big Three seeing action together more often, it won't be surprising to see them continue their climb up the standings.