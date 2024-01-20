Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker nearly outscored the New Orleans Pelicans by himself in the first quarter on Friday.

On Friday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road in what was a matchup of two Western Conference playoff hopefuls. Booker has led a revamped Suns offense in recent weeks, putting up electric scoring numbers on a seemingly nightly basis to help keep Phoenix afloat as they finally start to get healthy.

Friday's game was no exception. In fact, on the road in New Orleans, Booker scored an astounding 25 points in the first quarter alone, capped off by an insanely difficult three-pointer over a Pelicans double team.

Needless to say, the good folks over on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, were in a frenzy over the electrifying performance.

Some users referenced an old, now-infamous Booker quote, in which he chastised some amateur hoopers who were double-teaming him on defense in a pickup game.

"No doubling in open gym" — Brodie 🌪️ (@RussGotGame) January 20, 2024

Although the Suns haven't had the first half of the 2023-24 season that their fans were probably envisioning, there is still something incredibly dangerous about a team that features a trio with as much firepower as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal possess. It seems that much of the NBA world has forgotten that Booker just finished one of the most dominant postseason runs of the 21st century with his hyper-efficient performance in the 2023 playoffs, in which Phoenix was eliminated in the second round.

While the Suns still may be piecing things together as a whole, it seems that Booker's otherworldly scoring prowess hasn't missed a beat.