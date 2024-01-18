The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Suns are 22-18 this season, and they have won their last three games. They have been able to play well lately, and that is with their big-3 healthy. Kevin Durant leads the team with 28.9 points per game while Devin Booker is right behind him at 26.2. Bradley Beal is a distant third, but he is still averaging 17.9 points per game. Booker leads the team in assists with 7.8, and Jusuf Nurkic is averaging a double-double. Phoenix should have all those players ready to go for Friday night.

The Pelicans are 25-17, and are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both averaging over 21 points per game. C.J McCollum is averaging 19.6 points per game, as well. As a team, the Pelicans are scoring 116.9 points per game. For Friday's game, the Pelicans should be healthy.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Pelicans Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

New Orleans Pelicans: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports / 3TV, Bally Sports New Orleans

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns, as mentioned, are on a three-game win streak. In those games, the Suns are scoring at a high rate. They have put up 127, 127, and 119 points in those three games. The Suns are doing a great job offensively, especially with their big-3 playing. If Phoenix can find a way to put up close to that point total, they will win this game and continue their win streak.

The Suns have scored at least 120 points 14 times this season. They are 11-3 in those games. When they score 115 or more points in a game, the Suns are 16-5. There is a great chance for the Suns to put up at least 115 points in this game. If the Suns do just that, they will win this game straight up.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Orleans is 11th in the NBA in points allowed per game. They do a good job on the defensive side of the court, and that needs to happen in this game. The Pelicans have allowed 115 points or less 28 times this season. The Suns key is to score more than that, so the Pelicans key will be to allow less than that. If the Pelicans can play good defense, they will cover this spread.

Final Suns-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both teams will have their best players on the court, and that is going to make for a fun watch. It will be hard to predict, though. The Pelicans should be able to play well at home. They are favorited to win by just a couple points, but I am going to take the Suns. With the spread being so low, I like the play with the moneyline. I will take the Suns to win this game on the road and extend their win streak to four games.

Final Suns-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (+118), Under 234.5 (-110)