Suns star Devin Booker is not pleased, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why.

The Phoenix Suns were expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA entering the 2023-24 season. After all, the Suns have three unstoppable shot-creators on the roster in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Depth was an issue, sure, but many expected that the sheer talent level in the squad would be enough to paper over whatever cracks may pop up along the way.

Alas, with Beal missing a considerable period of time this season due to injury, the Suns are plummeting down the standings. In fact, following their latest loss, a 128-114 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, Phoenix now has a record below .500 (14-15), sitting at 11th place in the Western Conference.

There may still be a few months left in the regular season. However, for a team with championship ambitions, this is not the way they would want to play. Thus, it's no surprise to hear Devin Booker call out the Suns and point out whatever it is that they must rectify so they could right the ship.

“Just poor rotations, poor game plan discipline. When we do what we're supposed to do out there it works. And then, as the game goes on, we just lose focus,” Booker said in his postgame presser on Christmas Day, per ClutchPoints Suns beat reporter Trevor Booth.

It's not quite clear whether it's the players' fault for not maintaining their poise throughout the game or whether it's the coaches' fault for not getting the players in the optimal state of mind. But what's clear is something has to change for a Suns team that now has a negative net rating (they rank 16th in offense and 19th in defense).

Bradley Beal alone won't change the equation for a Suns team that doesn't have the best depth, and they don't have the two-way personnel that contending teams need to go deep in the playoffs. They don't have the size as well to match up with huge teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, with Kevin Durant's reported frustrations, Devin Booker will have to do his best to rally his troops to prevent the sun from setting on the Valley.