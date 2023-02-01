Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account.

“Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote.

The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet.

“Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns. Today was the day for his second re-evaluation, which came a week after his first re-evaluation last Wednesday,” Bourguet wrote on Twitter.

The Suns have struggled without Booker in the rotation. They entered the 2022-2023 campaign with legitimate NBA Finals expectations. However, Phoenix has hovered around the .500 mark since Booker went down with an injury in December. Their underperformance has even led to shocking trade rumors, with some reports even stating Chris Paul may be available ahead of the trade deadline.

But the fact of the matter is that this Suns team could make a playoff run as currently constructed once Devin Booker officially returns. He is averaging over 27 points per game on 48 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting this season. Additionally, Booker is averaging just under 6 assists per contest.

His effort placed him firmly in the MVP conversation prior to suffering his injury. There’s no question that Booker has emerged as one of the best players in the league.

The Suns will look to stay afloat amid his absence. But based on these latest updates, Devin Booker should be able to return sooner rather than later for Phoenix.