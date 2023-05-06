The Phoenix Suns’ season was on the line in Friday’s Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. If the Suns lost, they would be down 3-0 in the series — never in NBA playoff history has a team come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to go on and win the series. But a huge performance from Devin Booker ensured that the Suns didn’t lose. He scored 47 points — on 20-for-25 shooting from the field — grabbed six rebounds, and dished out nine assists in what was one of the more complete playoff games of his career.

After the game, Booker spoke to the media and explained his ‘ultra-aggressive’ mentality that sparked his 47-point outburst, per an article from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

“Just trying to be aggressive, being ultra-aggressive. I understand that opens things up for my teammates when I play that way.”

Devin Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Suns franchise. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.7 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Booker’s 49.4% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Booker and the Suns have a pivotal Game 4 ahead of them on Sunday. If the Suns win Game 4 and tie the series up, it would be anyone’s series. So here’s to hoping that Devin Booker continues his red-shooting on Sunday and leads the Suns to another victory in Game 4.