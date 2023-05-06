A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Devin Booker was on one tonight. The Phoenix Suns superstar exploded for 47 points to match his franchise career-high in a truly mind-blowing performance in their NBA Playoffs Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Booker had the basketball world buzzing after his amazing display on Friday night, and one NBA superstar whose attention he caught was none other than Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Dame took to Twitter to drop a cool two-word reaction to Booker cooking the Nuggets:

Cook Book — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 6, 2023

Lillard has had his fair share of majestic postseason performances and he knew that Booker had a special evening. The Nuggets had no answer for Book as the three-time All-Star exploded for 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and a block in 42 minutes of action. He also went 5-of-8 from distance in a performance that was one for the books.

Other NBA studs also jumped in on the Devin Booker hype train, with Mikal Bridges and Christian Wood also reacting to Booker’s eruption:

📕’em — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) May 6, 2023

D. book so tough . — 35 (@Chriswood_5) May 6, 2023

Thanks to Booker’s heroics, the Suns were able to win their first game of the series against the Nuggets. Phoenix was in desperate need of a victory here with the Nuggets winning both games in Denver. Booker knew what his team needed from him and he absolutely delivered.

Right now, though, Phoenix will need to keep his foot on the gas for Game 4 on Sunday. A loss for them will put them in a deep hole against Nikola Jokic and Co. — one that even the mighty Suns might not be able to get out of.