Devin Booker (ankle) gets big injury update ahead of the Suns' game against the Spurs Thursday night, per Shams Charania

Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker is returning to action after dealing with an ankle injury for the last week-plus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Thursday's home matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be Booker's first game since the season opener.

Although fans still have to wait to see the full core take the court- Bradley Beal remains sidelined with lower back tightness- Booker's return is obviously great news for a team that would benefit by starting the season off strong. The Suns dropped to 2-2 after a stunning collapse versus the Spurs on Tuesday night. This latest update, however, could foretell a starkly different outcome in the rematch.

Health is always going to be the biggest question mark surrounding this team. Kevin Durant is 35 years old and has been missing a large number of games since the 200-21 season. Beal has appeared in 60 games just once in the last four seasons. Booker comes with his own history of injury issues, but he could be the most durable of the high-profile trio.

The three-time All-Star was dominant in the Suns' 108-104 victory at the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 24, scoring 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing six rebounds. His six turnovers can definitely be improved upon, but it was undeniably a successful season debut.

Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel might want to ease the guard back into the fold, knowing that the end goal is a championship. Again, though, these early games will add up. The Spurs cannot be taken lightly after their improbable comeback. Devin Booker and the Suns will be seeking vengeance Thursday night.